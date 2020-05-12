Coronavirus: UNO, OC among 11 infected in Netrakona





Eleven people including an Upazila Nirbahi Officer and an Officer-in-Charge were infected with coronavirus in Netrakona district on Monday night.

Deputy Commissioner Md Moinul Islam said the samples of the infected people were collected on Saturday and the report came on Monday night.

The laboratory of Microbiology Department of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital has been conducting coronavirus test in the district, he added.

According to Civil Surgeon Office sources, among the newly infected people six are from Kendua upazila, three from Barhatta and one each from Modon and Atpara upazila.

So far 85 people including two doctors of Purbadhala Upazila Health Complex tested positive for coronavirus in the district, the sources said.

The district witnessed first two coronavirus cases on April 10 and within a month the number rose to 85 while 26 among them fully recovered.

Bangladesh has so fir reported 239 deaths and 15,691 coronavirus cases till Monday.

The country on Monday reported the highest number — 1,034 -- of confirmed new coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,756 police members got infected with coronavirus as of Monday and amont them 810 are of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone.

