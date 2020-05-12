More Bangladeshis to return home from Maldives on May 15





More Bangladesh nationals are scheduled to return home from the Maldives by a chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on May 15.

If the date is further changed, it will be notified on High Commission’s Facebook page, said a press release from Bangladesh High Commission in the Maldives on Sunday.

The High Commission issued a notice on its Facebook page on May 3 over the return of the irregular/illegal Bangladeshi expatriates having regularization cards given by the Maldives government.

The Commission has been regularly publishing lists of Bangladeshis initially selected for returning home.

The Maldives government will provide medical certificates to the enlisted expatriates while the place, date and time of medical test will be informed on Facebook, said the release.

Earlier on April 21, a C-130J transport aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) brought back 70 Bangladeshi nationals from the Maldives on a return flight.

Bangladesh through its Navy ship sent more than 100 metric tons of food, medicines and medical equipment as assistance from the government of Bangladesh for the Maldives.





The Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for sending medical equipment and relief materials to the Maldives to face the COVID-19 situation there.

