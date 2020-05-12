Published:  04:51 PM, 12 May 2020

Coronavirus cases reach 16,660 in Bangladesh; 11 more die in 24 hrs

With the detection of  969  new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours till Tuesday, the total number of such cases in Bangladesh stood at 16,660 , according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) .

“Besides, 11 more people died from the virus infection during the same period, taking the death toll in the country to  250,said Additional Director General of DGHS Prof Dr Nasima Sultana at the daily online briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 37 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested  6773 samples, she added.

Bangladesh reported its first croronaviurs case on March 8 while first death on March 18.

The global death tally from coronavirus pandemic reached 287,293 as of Tuesday morning.

Since the first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has so far infected 4,254,800 people globally, according to Worldometer.

So far, 1,527,144 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

The coronavirus of COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.


