Coronavirus: 1,878 policemen infected in Bangladesh









A total of 1,878 policemen were infected with coronavirus as of Tuesday while performing their duties during the pandemic.

Among the infected police members, 865 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone, sources at Police Headquarters told UNB.

In the meantime, seven members of the law enforcement agency died from the virus infection, sources said.

At present, 4,961 policemen are in quarantine while 1,159 are being treated at isolation units of different hospitals. Besides, 298 cops made full recovery, the sources said.

Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed forces, and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.

Meanwhile, 345 members of Armed Forces both in-service and retired military/civilian members and their families were admitted to Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) with coronavirus infection as of Monday.

Among them, 88 made full recovery, six have died and all other patients admitted to the hospital are healthy, said a media release of Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate.

Even though the government extended the general holidays until May 16, it permitted the businessmen to keep shopping malls, markets open considering Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr from Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Police recently hired 250-bed Impulse Hospital in the capital for the treatment of coronavirus-infected police members.

The country has so far reported 15,691 coronavirus cases and 239 deaths.

Leave Your Comments