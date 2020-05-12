Zero tolerance against graft in relief distribution: ACC









Chairman of the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) Iqbal Mahmood on Tuesday said the commission has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to stop corruption in relief distribution.





He made the remarks after receiving a special report on various types of allegations of corruption, progress in case investigations and the overall situation, including the arrest of accused.





The intelligence unit of the ACC apprised the chairman about their month-long activities from April 12 to May 11 through the report.





The Commission has so far filed 15 cases in different districts on charge of misappropriating government’s relief materials and money from the government's social security programme.





Several people have also been arrested in connection with irregularities.





According to the report, 15 cases were filed against chairmen, members and secretaries of union parishads for various irregularities and corruption in food-friendly activities under the government's social security programme from April 12 to May 11. Investigations into the cases are underway.





Expressing satisfaction over the overall activities of the ACC, Iqbal Mahmood said, "ACC officials are carrying out their responsibilities risking their lives which is commendable, but all those involved in such crimes must be punished and no one will be spared.”





A special committee or taskforce will be formed, if necessary, to monitor activities relating to investigations, he said.

