ACC plans to form task-force on relief scams





The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is planning to form a ‘special committee’ or ‘task-force’ to prosecute the people involved in corruption relating to relief materials distribution.

ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood said this in a statement on Tuesday.

A total of 15 lawsuits have been filed in different districts as of Tuesday on charges of embezzling government benefits including that of social safety net, said ACC Chairman.

A good number of people have been arrested to this end. In addition, investigations are on against the cases filed between April 12 and May11 accusing the chairmen and members of union councils across the country, he added.





The commission will follow a "zero tolerance policy" against the offenders. Everyone involved in irregularities will have to face the law. None will be spared. The commission will not consider the identities of the perpetrators, said the ACC boss.

