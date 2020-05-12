Ensure treatment of non-Covid patients at all hospitals: Health Ministry









Amid allegations that people suffering from different diseases other than coronavirus are not getting treatment at hospitals, the Health Ministry on Tuesday issued three directives to ensure the treatment of non-Covid patients at all hospitals across the country.





The directives are:





· All private hospitals/clinics should have separate arrangements for the treatment of Covid-19 suspects.





· Despite having treatment facilities at hospitals/clinics, emergency patients must not be denied treatment. In the case of referring patients, the authorities must consult Covid Hospital Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services to ensure the patients’ proper treatment.





· The patients who have been receiving various treatments, including kidney dialysis, for a long time must be given treatment if they are not infected with Covid-19.





If any government or private hospital of the country does not follow the directives, necessary action will be taken, including revoking license, against them as per the existing provision.

