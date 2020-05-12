Published:  05:00 PM, 12 May 2020

One dengue case reported in 24 hrs

One new dengue case was reported  in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, one dengue patient is now being treated at a hospital, according to a daily update from DGHS.

Since the beginning of this year, 299 dengue cases were reported and of them 298 patients have been discharged.

Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.

According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people in 2019.


