Coronavirus: AC Land among 20 infected in Keraniganj









Twenty people, including an Assistant Commissioner (Land) and her husband, were diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday in Keraniganj in Dhaka.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain said total coronavirus cases rose to 327 in the upazila.

The newly infected people have been asked to stay in home quarantine, Dr Mobarak said.

Among the total infected people in the upazila, 114 are from Jinjira, 68 from Teghuria, 58 from Suvadda, 25 from Aganagar, 25 from Shakta, 15 from Konda, 11 from Kalindi, four from Kalatia, five from Basta and five are from Rohitpur area, he said.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Amit Debnath said so far nine people have died from COVID-19 while 35 made full recovery in the upazila.

Bangladesh has so fir reported 239 deaths and 15,691 coronavirus cases till Monday.

The country on Monday reported the highest number — 1,034 -- of confirmed new coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,756 police members got infected with coronavirus as of Monday and amont them 810 are of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone.

Leave Your Comments