Drug trader killed in Jashore gunfight









An alleged drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with police at Sarapole Kolabagan in Sadar upazila in Jashore on early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Babu, 40, of Krishnabari village in Sadar upazila.

Tasmim Alam, officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali Police Station, said tipped off that a big consignment of drugs would be handed over, police conducted a drive in the area at 2am.

As soon as police arrived the spot, drug traders opened fire at police, forcing them to fire back in self-defense that triggered the gunfight, leaving Babu and two cops injured, he added.

The OC said Babu was taken to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared him dead while two injured policemen were admitted to the hospital.

Police recovered a shooter gun, 200 Yaba pills, 54 bottles of phensedyls from the spot.

