Huwaei Y7P: Budget Smartphone with Exclusive App Gallery









In today’s world, a smartphone is more than a mere communication device. Mobile phone has become human’s best buddy for its versatile uses ranging from interaction to entertainment. However, during the Corona Virus pandemic, it may not be feasible for many people to buy pricier phones. Thanks to Huwaei for launching their best budget smartphone Huwaei Y7P on 23rd March 2020 in Bangladesh. Read this review to know whether Huwaei Y7P is worth buying.





Premium Design

Smartphone can reveal a bit of its owner’s personality. With the nickname ‘Punch FullView Display’, Huwaei Y7p presents a 6.39-inch LCD IPS display. Besides the 2.5D curve visual effect, this smartphone bears a light-refracting backside equipped with nano-texture technology.





Y7p’s punch-hole selfie camera smartly preserves the continuity of screen. You can enjoy videos at HD+ (1560×720) resolution with pleasing picture quality. Though we have seen FHD+ in many other contemporary phones, considering price range Y7p is offering a good deal.





Y7p will steal your attention with its slick body (159.81 x 76.13 x 8.13mm) with a manageable weight (176g). Pushing screen-to-body ratio over 90%, its fully immersive touch-screen display presents premium experience. Huwaei Y7p is available in two colors: Midnight Black and Blue.





Y7p confirms data security through its efficient finger-print recognition sensor on the backside. The tray holding dual SIMs and microSD card slot is inserted on the left, while the power button and volume rocker fall on the right side. The secondary microphone sits at the top, while the primary microphone, a headphone jack (3.5mm), speakers, and micro USB port are placed at the bottom. However, this device lacks a USB-C port which may dishearten some people.





Intelligent Cameras

While reviewing some other smartphones, we found that budget smartphones mostly come with compromised camera features. But Huwaei Y7p’s triple rear camera set up has blown out this idea. Presenting high-resolution 48MP (f/1.8) main rear camera sensor, Huwaei’s budget Smartphone Y7P joins the race with the pricier competitors, like Redmi Note 8 Pro, Opp F15, etc.





Are you a fan of night photography? Hold your breath! Huwaei Y7p’s main rear camera is blessed with exclusive ‘Night Mode’ feature to capture vivid night shots with enhanced detailing. Utilizing the extensive 6-sec exposure duration option, its AI scene recognition technology can detect perfect real-time captures from 500+ scenes under 21 categories doing necessary adjustments. Now, you can easily become a Smartphone photographer!





What is more? To shoot landscape photos, you can use the secondary rear camera featuring an 8-MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor. For portrait, employ the third rear camera bearing 2-MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Both cameras can take amazing captures with less noise under adequate light-exposure.





If you are a pro in Smartphone photography, enjoy Y7p’s Pro mode offering manual controls for some actions like auto-focus, ISO, exposure compensation, shutter speed, etc. Nonetheless, the general Photo mode can do well in most scenarios.





Huwaei Y7p won’t bring down the selfie lovers! Its selfie camera featuring an 8-MP (f/2.0) sensor can take satisfactory pictures, even if you dare to pose against a bright background. Y7p’s Selfies may not be the sharpest captures resulting in a bit of noise especially under low light conditions, but the picture quality won’t fail to amaze your social media buddies.





Swift Performance

Y7p runs on EMUI 9.1 operating system derived from Android 9.0 Pie OS. It is a drawback of Y7p, as most of the contemporary Smartphone models come with the latest Android 10 Go Pro OS. But Y7p’s speedy performance overcomes this issue.





Huwaei boasts that their self-developed accelerating engine assures smooth user-experience through faster start-up speed and enhanced operation fluency. Backed up with improved memory and intelligent system scheduling Y7p can help you maintain everyday tasks smartly.





If you are looking for a budget gaming smartphone to kill your boring moments during the quarantine period, you can consider Y7p. Its Octa-core processor with Kirin 710F chipset (12nm HiSilicon), coupled with Mali-G51 GPU can efficiently run popular games like PUBG, Minecraft, Fortnite, Call of Duty, Grand Battle Royale, extra at medium level settings. However, at high-level settings you may experience some lags.





What if, you forget to carry your power bank while roaming outside the home? Don’t worry! Y7p’s 4000mAh battery offers more than 19 hours of runtime. Using the provided 5-watt micro USB charger, you can fully charge this phone within two hours. However, the fast charger could have done this job in a much shorter period.





Not to mention, Y7p’s 64GB of built-in storage with 4GB RAM is fairly enough for storing necessary documents, songs, pictures, videos, and some of your favorite movies. For those who want more space, Y7p allows 512 GB of external storage capacity. This clever Smartphone will amuse you with innovative features like smart gallery searching, personal video ringtones, etc. What else you need?





Exclusive App Gallery

In recent years, Huwaei dared to develop their exclusive HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) as an alternative to Google Mobile Services. Huawei's groundbreaking HMS platform has won the hearts of millions of fans with top-notch services like Huwaei ID, cloud storage, assistant, themes, music service, video service, Huwaei browser, and most significantly app gallery.





In Y7p you won’t find Google Play Store, because this Smartphone isn’t programmed with Google Mobile Services. Rather, Huwaei Y7p smartphone is rewarded with HMS that offers a bunch of features including Huwaei’s official app distribution platform ‘Huwaei AppGallery’. Here you can search, and download desired local and international mobile apps. However, you can easily download and install any Google app from third-party sources.





Containing more than 55 thousand of apps, Huwaei AppGallery is serving around 40 crores of users living in 170 countries worldwide. Interestingly, you will find many popular Bangladeshi apps in this app store. Huwaei is planning to build a global apps ecosystem with a view to delivering versatile apps with enhanced security. Huawei's giant HMS has already got the crown of the world’s third-largest app service platform. Let’s see whether it can compete with Google Play Store.





Final Thoughts

Presenting an awesome blend of cutting edge technology, and design efficiency Y7p has secured its position among the mid-ranged premium Smartphone models. This phone is recommended for those, who want to explore the world of apps beyond the Google Play Store. Priced at BDT 18,990 Huwaei Y7p can give you a great bang for your buck!

