Dirty political game: UP chairman framed in murder case



In a deadly village clash, some people dancing with the severed leg of rickshaw-puller Mobarak Mia (45) in Nabinagar upazila of the district last month created an uproar on social media. The whole country was shocked at such brutality. The ill-fated Mobarak succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Six days after the incident, Chan Mia, brother of the deceased, filed a murder case with Nabinagar Police Station, accusing 152 people of the crime.







Police arrested the chiefs of two groups-- Krishnanagar Union Parishad Chairman Zillur Rahman and Kawser Molla of the same union. Though the clash took place between the supporters of Zillur Rahman and Kawser Molla in a sequel of previous enmity, Kabir Ahmed, chairman of neighboring Birgaon Union Parishad, was made the main accused in the case. His brother Alamgir was also made an FIR-named accused.







The matter has led to a debate in the area. People believe that Kabir Chairman and his brother have been made accused in the case out of vengeance and to divert the course of justice. In such a situation, uncertainty has been created over justice in the incident. A political game is going on over the issue, people think.





During a recent visit, this correspondent learnt that a long-standing feud had been going on between Zillur Chairman and Kawser Molla. Killing incidents had occurred over the enmity. Cases are still pending. The evil game also spread to the neighboring union. In the last upazila parishad election, the local MP and his followers supported a rebel candidate. UP Chairman Kabir Ahmed is known as a man of ex-MP Faizur Rahman Badal.







He supported the Awami League nominated candidate. As a result, enmity between Kabir Ahmed and the MP’s followers went to the extreme level. The men of the MP, including Krishnanagar UP Chairman Zillur Rahman and Birgaon UP AL President Hossain Sarker got furious about taking control of Baishmouza Bazar located at Birgaon.







On April 12, a clash took place between the supporters of Kawser Molla and Zillu Chairman at Thanakandi village under Krishnagar Union. In the clash, Kawser Molla’s men cut off a leg of Mobarak Mia, who was a supporter of Zillu Chairman.





Birgaon UP Chairman Kabir Ahmed said over mobile phone that he was busy in distributing relief in his area on the day of occurrence.







“I have been working at the directive of my leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he added.





Birgaon UP Awami League President Hossain Sarker, also known as a man of the local MP, said, “We have no hand in the murder case. Kabir Chairman said two-three years ago that he supports Kawser Molla.”





Mokbul Hossain, additional police super (Nabinagar Circle), said, “If any FIR-named accused isn’t found involved in the incident, he won’t be harassed. The accused No. 2 and 9 have already been arrested. Raids have been conducted to nab the rest of the accused.”





People in the two unions demanded relief from such political game so that none is made a scapegoat of evil designs.





Leave Your Comments