UP chairman, 2 members suspended over irregularities in relief distribution





The Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry has suspended a Union Parishad (UP) chairman and two UP members over irregularities in relief distribution.





LGRD Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.





So far, 55 public representatives have been suspended for misappropriating relief materials.





Among them, there are 20 UP chairmen, 33 UP members, one Zila Parishad member and a councillor of a municipality.





Those who were suspended are UP chairman Mukhlis Mia of Nurpur Union Parisahd in Sayestaganj upazila of Habiganj district, and UP members –Akbar Ali of 3 no ward of Nimpara union in Charghat upazila of Rajshahi district and Kamal Hossain of 1 no ward in Ahmedpur Union in Charfashion upazila of Bhola district.





The notice also asked the suspended public representatives to explain through respective deputy commissioners why they should not be removed permanently from their posts within 10 days.

Leave Your Comments