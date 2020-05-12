Lawyers bring out procession protesting virtual court proceedings





Lawyers in Barishal on Tuesday brought out a procession in the court premises area of the city protesting virtual judicial activities.





A section of lawyers under the banner of ‘general lawyers’ brought out a procession from in front of Ainjibi Samity Bhaban at noon which ended there again after parading different roads of the court premises.





They also chanted slogan protesting the virtual court proceedings.





Advocate Kaiyum Khan Kaisar, general secretary of District Ainjibi Samity, said the internet speed is very slow in the district and a section of lawyers of the district are elderly people and they are not expert in facebook, internet and social networking site and that’s why they do not prefer to go with virtual court activities.





Advocate Afzalul Karim, president of District Ainjibi Samity, said “A training and preparation is needed before starting virtual judicial activities and the lawyers are facing problems with the government’s sudden declaration.”





The High Court on Sunday formed three separate benches for hearing urgent cases virtually during the ongoing holidays to tackle the spread of coronavirus.





It also directed the subordinate court concerned to hear cases related to emergency bail through virtual presence using technology during the ongoing holidays.





Later, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification, saying that it will take immediate effect.





The Cabinet on Thursday cleared the draft of an ordinance to pave the way for courts to run trial proceedings through videoconferences and other digital means using the information technology.

