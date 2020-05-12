Ailing Director General of Health Services taking rest at home





Director General of Directorate General of Health Services Dr Abul Kalam Azad has been taking rest at his home due to some health complications.





Additional Director General Prof Nasima Sultana said the DG is sick and taking rest at home.





Different rumours spread on social media speculating that Prof Abul Kalam was infected by coronavirus as he has been absent in his office for past few days but DGHS officials failed to confirm the matter.





Meanwhile, with the detection of 969 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of such cases in Bangladesh stood at 16,660 while 11 people died taking the death toll in the country to 250 until Tuesday.

