Navy distributes Sehri, Iftar in remote areas



Bangladesh Navy has distributed Sehri and Iftar items after visiting the houses of poor and destitute people in Chattogram and Khulna as part of their countrywide operations to prevent and control Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).



An ISPR press release today said that the Navy conducted this operation today.



It said the Naval Force as part of its series of operations to fight this deadly virus has sprayed disinfectant in various roads, markets and other adjacent areas across the country as well as provided food and treatment facilities to those people who are in need.



The Navy personnel gave directives among the coastal people of Khulna and Barguna to maintain social distancing and distributed Iftar and cooked food among 900 poor families in Zero Point, Gollamari Joragate, Doshgate, Putimari and Labanchara areas of Khulna.

