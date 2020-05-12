GD Assist to bring back 158 stranded Bangladeshis from Malaysia

Leave Your Comments

Green Delta Assist a venture of Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd working in medical tourism for Bangladeshis (GD Assist), has arranged another evacuation of 158 Bangladeshis stranded in Malaysia under the initiative of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), High Commission of Bangladesh in Malaysia and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).This is by far the first and largest evacuation of Bangladeshis from Malaysia during the corona epidemic. The flight of these 158 countrymen along with a dead body will be arriving in Bangladesh on Wednesday 13 May.In a handout GD Assist said, A chartered flight of a passenger carrier has been hired for bringing back our countrymen home, which is supposed to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday at around 11:30am.Like the Bangkok evacuation done by GD Assist last month, there is a dead body coming along with the other 157 Bangladeshis in the aforementioned flight.GD Assist further noted that the Bangladeshis who are currently stranded in Malaysia have contacted the High Commission of Bangladesh in Malaysia over time for arranging to send them back home.GD Assist, being the largest healthcare management company in Bangladesh, started to work towards bringing these Bangladeshis back once commissioned by the High Commission of Bangladesh in Malaysia to do so. And just like the previous time, GD Assist coordinated their efforts to get the necessary permission of different relevant authorities for making it happen.Managing Director of GD Assist, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed mentioned that the firm is proud to have been able to continue their efforts of bringing the stranded countrymen home during this corona-riddled period and is especially thankful to the High Commission of Bangladesh in Malaysia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) for their prompt support and assistance in making the evacuation happen as early as possible."After getting necessary approval from authorities concerned to bring the stranded countrymen back home in Bangladesh, GD Assist further arranged for all the passengers to have COVID-19 screening tests in two renowned hospitals in Kualalampur" he added.In last month, GD Assist brought back 48 stranded Bangladeshis from Bankok of Thailand. Before repatriation all of them had their COVID-19 screening done in renowned hospitals in Bankok.