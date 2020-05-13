Diner Sheshe





"Since the age of 4, I saw dad beat mom. He wanted things his way, and if we disagreed, all hell broke loose. He never let us go out or have fun-he was a control freak.Once, when I was 6, mom and dad were arguing and then dad punched mom and broke her nose. I saw her weep; my heart broke.







He'd drag her across the floor while beating her. My brother and I tried to intervene, but mom kept us away to protect us. Mom knew the only way out for us, was if she started earning, so she started teaching at a school. With the money she earned, she'd secretly take us out for food and to play, while dad was at work. Still, the fights continued, and he hated us more for making our own decisions.





So it was no surprise when he walked out on us when I was 16 and my brother was 18. We were relieved he was gone, but were stressed about finances. We decided to come together, and do all we could to earn. Mom brushed off her pain, and started taking extra tuitions, 4 hours every day after school.







She took loans, and to repay them, sold her jewellery. My brother was focusing on his law degree and I got an internship as an oil and popcorn supplier in nearby villages. Alongside, I was working hard at college and dreamed of getting into Google. I studied for hours and did mock interviews with friends. At 19, I got an offer from Google. I couldn't believe it- the hard work paid off! We celebrated at home with pizza and a good movie!





Things finally started picking up. With my first salary, I bought mom a phone. Then when I was 23, and my brother was 25, we went on our first trip abroad, to Thailand. Over the years, I worked hard and got jobs at companies like Facebook, LinkedIn and Apple. For mom's 55th birthday, we gifted her a trip to Australia- she was so happy to be sipping on hot chocolate by the beach!We're all breadwinners now, and it's finally a house free of fear and full of love and warmth, spontaneous movie nights and camping trips. Mom's our hero, and every day is about making sure she gets everything she deserves."





