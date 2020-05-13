Fear of effects of coronavirus on Qurbani and doings to face it



Due to the impact of coronavirus, there is created a fear of putting negative impact on domestic farmers. In every year, more than 10 million cattle are sacrificed in our country during Eid-ul-Adha. Most of the sacrificial animals are reared by our domestic farmers. Our domestic farmers usually start rearing the cattle 6-7 months before the Qurbani Eid. Like every year, this time around 6 million cattle are ready for sacrifice through fattening which was 4.5 million in previous year. But 5 months before the qurbani, the deadly coronavirus has appeared in Bangladesh like the rest of the world. As a result, there has been a crisis of manpower in the farms set up commercially.





Meanwhile, food prices are rising due to the long-running lockdown, inadequate transportation and closure of cattle feed establishments in the country. Last month, a sack (37kg) of wheat bran, which was Tk 1,100, has gone up to Tk 1,450. Besides, the prices have gone up by about 20-25 per cent due to low supply of all other cattle feed. As a result, large farms are facing both feed and manpower crisis. On the other hand, the marginal farmers who are struggling to buy basic necessities as their income has been cut off for a long time, how they will they provide cattle feed there. If the effect of coronavirus is not normal, there will create a serious concern over cattle market.





In last year, 45 lakh cattle were sold but this year the sale could be lesser if the cattle market does not sit. Most cattle of the farmers may remain unsold. And if this fear becomes a reality, the farmers will have to sit on the road because the sacrificial cattle are reared from few months before qurbani. Due to the stop of incomes of immigrants and local employees of the country, there has been raised a question mark over performing qurbani. It is being predicted that 50 percent sacrificial animals may remain unsold. Considering all the aspects, the domestic farmers are passing days with extreme anxiety.





On the other hand, it is more likely that camels, ewes and goats from different countries like India, America and Middle East will not come to our country in this year. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the total number of cattle in the country is 24 million and more than 12 million cattle are for sacrifice. As per calculation of previous year, the total number of cattle was 11.6 million. From this 10.8 million cattle were for sacrifice which means the supply was 1 million than the demand.







According to last year's calculations, we can meet the demand this time with domestic production. But, the impact of coronavirus is expected to reduce sales volumes. Even in the corona situation, those who are working as technicians for cattle fattening and artificial insemination at risk of their lives at the field level for livestock department should be considered whether they can be provided with incentives by the government.







Along with that, it is high time that we made a list of cow fattening farms across the country and stand by them with government incentives to protect them and reduce the amount of losses. It is a demand of the time to start a Department of Livestock Marketing like the Department of Agricultural Marketing. I believe that this will benefit the farmers and others involved in this business.

