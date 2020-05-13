ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier postponed



The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the postponement of two further qualifying events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





The International Cricket Council (ICC) yesterday announced the postponement of two further qualifying events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Europe Division 2.





ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "In light of the continuing travel restrictions, global health concerns and government and public health authority advice we have decided to postpone two further upcoming qualifying events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the Europe qualifier to the U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 have both been impacted.





"Our priority during this difficult period is to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community and we will take well-informed, responsible decisions in relation to both postponing events and resuming international cricket.





"These are both important events with the Women's CWC Qualifier one step away from New Zealand 2021 and the Europe qualifier which signifies the start of the U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 pathway. We will work in partnership with the Members to find an appropriate window to reschedule these events as soon as is safe and practical to do so. I would like to thank the Members for their cooperation and continued support."







---ICC





Leave Your Comments