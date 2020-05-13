Mashrafe's favourite bracelet to up for live auction

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza



As the novel coronavirus wreaks havoc across the world, cricketers around the world have been doing their bit in the fight against the pandemic putting up their respective equipments for auction.







Bangladesh all-time best ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza joined his fellow mates Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim in being among Bangladesh cricketers letting go of a piece of personal history for a good cause, auctioning the bracelet with which he possessed for 18 years to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19.





Earlier, Bangladesh's experienced duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim also put their bat on auction for the noble cause. Shakib decided to auction his 2019 World Cup bat, while Rahim put his maiden double ton willow for the same.





According to the sources, Auction 4 Action which auctioned Shakib Al Hasan's ICC World Cup playing bat for Tk 20 lakh (base price Tk 5 lakh), Soumya's bat and Taskin'sh attrick ball will also be in combination with the widely used bracelet auction of the Narail Express which is expected to up for live auction on May 17 to raise fund. The money raised will be split between needy people.





Just two days back, 'Sports for Life', a social initiative of NIBCO Sports Management, in partnership with Pickaboo and BRAC started the bidding of Mushfiqur's historical bat on its page. The auction, which began on Saturday night, includes Mushfiq's first double hundred bat, Under-19 captain Akbar Ali's batting Gloves and Jersey from the U-19 final Match, Mosaddek Hossain's bat he used during match-winning 24-ball 52 against West Indies in tri-series last year in Ireland, Naim Seikh's bat he used during 81 T20 knock against India and cricket fan Mr. Jashim's bat signed by all the players of World Cup 2011 and Mashrafee Signed cap in order to help the poor during this COVID-19 outbreak. Tagging a base price of Tk6 lakhs, auction of Mushfiqur's prized bat was scheduled to continue till May 14 but till the report, a lot of fake bidding forced the organizers to postpone the auction of Mushfiqur's bat.







Meanwhile Carnival Internet bought a Shakib's bat signed by 18 Bangladeshi cricketers for Tk 3 lakh. Shakib also joined the live auction in the last stage.







Superstars like Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, one of the most informative performers of the time, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Naeem Sheikh, who suddenly appeared in the middle of the day, have also auctioned their bats. World-winning youth team captain Akbar Ali also auctioned off his jersey and gloves. Everyone has the same goal, to help the people affected by the Corona.





Mashrafe bin Mortuza, the former captain of the Bangladesh team, is working there to eradicate the corona and stand by the affected people. Mashrafe is active in preventing corona in his birthplace Narail and constituency. Doing everything possible, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is continuing his charity and social works to support the country's Coronavirus victims.





Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, an MP from the Narail-2, has recently arranged some combined harvester machines and other equipment for the farmers of his home district Narail, where sufficient numbers of labour are not available due to lockdown, following deadly Covid-19.





The Narail Express Foundation (NEF), the charity run by Bangladesh cricket's most successful captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, launched a mobile medical unit in the first week of April to serve his home district during the coronavirus pandemic.





Earlier, Mashrafe helped 1,200 families by providing them with food and groceries. He also provided 500 PPEs (personal protective equipment) for the health-workers of Narail in addition to donating his half- month salary for the country' Corona virus victims along with other national coloured cricketers.

Leave Your Comments