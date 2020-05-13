Robert convinced him to play 'Hulk'





Actor Mark Ruffalo says 'Iron Man' star Robert Downey Jr. convinced him to take on the role of the 'Hulk' aka Bruce Banner and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 'The Avengers'.The actor, who has been an integral part of the MCU since 2012, made the revelation during an online appearance on Jimmy Fallon's chat show. "I was scared," Ruffalo said of stepping into the role, which had previously been played by Edward Norton in 2008's 'The Incredible Hulk', Eric Bana in 2003's 'Hulk' and Lou Ferrigno in the 1970s TV series."I didn't know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me. And I had only been doing indie movies up to that point so I was like I don't know if I am the right person for this role," he added.





Leave Your Comments