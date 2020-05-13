Kriti on playing a mother in 'Mimi'





Kriti Sanon is all set to embrace motherhood on the silver screen with her next film 'Mimi'. The actress essays the role of a surrogate mother and had gained 15 kilos to effectively portray her character. Speaking about playing a mother in 'Mimi', Kriti told Mumbai Mirror, "I play a young girl who aspires to become a Bollywood actress Yes, Mimi has dreams of her own and there is a reason why she agrees to become a surrogate.





It's the most beautiful script I have come across and Mimi was one of those films which I agreed to be a part of in the first narration itself."Directed by LaxmanUtekar, Kriti will also be shooting a special lavni song for this film. "I had my own take on the emotions required to bring out her dilemma, and discussions with Laxman sir (director LaxmanUtekar) really helped.It was interesting to discover feelings as an actress that I had never experienced in real life," shared the actress. 'Mimi' is a remake of 2011 Marathi film 'Mala AaiVhhaychy!'.





Leave Your Comments