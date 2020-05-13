Poonam denies getting arrested





Poonam Pandey his headlines last night when reports suggested that she had been booked by the Mumbai Police for having violated lockdown rules. The actress was reportedly driving around Marine Drive amidst the lockdown imposed due to Covid-19. However, denying that she had stepped out, Poonam shared on Instagram, "I had a movie marathon last night, I watched three movies back to back, it was fun.





I have been getting calls since last night that I'm arrested. I am home and I perfectly fine." A senior police inspector MrityunjayHiremath had told PTI, "A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act."





Earlier, PoonamPandey had hit headlines when she had filed a criminal case in the Bombay High Court against Raj Kundra and his associates. She had alleged that they had been using her app despite terminating their contract. Clarifying his stand, Kundra told BT that he had left the concerned company in December 2019.

