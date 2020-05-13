India-BD co-film starring Mithila amid COVID-19!



Filmmaker ShahriarPalak is making the short film titled 'DureThakaKacherManush' based on the story of home-bound people amid the coronavirus outbreak globally.





In the film, Bikram Chakraborty from Kolkata has acted opposite Mithila. They have shot it sitting at home following the rules of lockdown. It has been produced by Kolkata-based TV wala Media and Bangladesh's Prekkhagriho Visual Factory.





With this short length, Bikram and Mithila said that civilization created divisions among the people. And Corona separated us. Yet where did this separation unite us all again? We are all trying to stay healthy, to stay well. As if there is no more untimely death. We want all the distant relationships in the world to come close like the story in this film.





According to the producer, the movie 'Dure Thaka Kacher Manush' will be released online on Tuesday (May 12) to bring the people closer in this stagnant world.

Leave Your Comments