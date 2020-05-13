Nayeem-Momo in 'Shwade Ahlade'









"Sanchita can cook well. She is tired of trying to get a job and still going through the regular viva. Sanchita's younger sister Anannya is a gourmand. Encouraged by her, Sanchita one day started a home delivery business called 'ShwadeAhlade'.





In business, she faces various obstacles; in the meantime, she gets acquainted with Dhrubo. From then, they involved in an affair which later turns to marriage" - this is how the story of the single drama 'ShwadeAhlade' goes on.





In the story and direction of SubrataSanjeeb, the screenplay is written by Jarjis Ahmed. Zakia Bari Momo plays the role of 'Sanchita' and FS Nayeem plays the role of 'Dhrubo'.





Besides, KhairulAlam, Papiya Jasmine, SulaimaJannatShifa, MonirZaman, Sajib, and many others have acted in other roles. The play is produced by SagarRana.





The play 'ShwadeAhlade' will be aired on Maasranga Television on the coming Eid, according to the producer.

