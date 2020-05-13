Aupee Karim turns singer



Popular actor AupeeKarim is also a prolific singer as she pleases her fans by dropping a song on her social media handle. On the occasion of Mother's Day, her song 'AraleGungun' was published.







The song has been spread through social media in the hopes that all the dreams of mothers around the world will be fulfilled. As well as writing the lyrics and composing the melody, the feat was done by filmmaker EnamulKarimNirjhar.





The music was arranged by Autumnal Moon. Regarding this, AupeeKarim said, "Singing the song is not to introduce oneself as a vocalist or to come into the limelight, but to fulfill one's mother's wishes and pay homage to her. I didn't think about how the singer was. I sang the song with deep love for all the mothers of the world. "





The composer of the song EnamulKarimNirjhar said, "AupeeKarim's mother wanted her to study, act as well as practice singing. But that doesn't happen anymore.







With view of her mother's birthday, she wrote a song and set the tune. When Autumnal Moon arranged the music, Aupee sang the song to her mother as a birthday present."





May the wishes and dreams of all the mothers of the world be fulfilled? This song was released online on the occasion of Mother's Day with this expectation.

Leave Your Comments