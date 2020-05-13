Three new songs on Mother's Day



Musician Fakir Alamgir has sung two songs dedicated to all the mothers of the world on the occasion of Mother's Day. These are titled 'Ma Amar KemonChhilo' and 'Ekti Tara Duti Tara'. The first was written by GaziMazharul Anwar and the second by Nishat Khan. BasudebGhosh composed the melody and music of the two songs. The songs also include the videos of the song. The songs were published under the banner of KaalerGaan on the YouTube channel of the production company.







Fakir Alamgir said, "I have done many songs about my mother before. The two new songs have the impression of care. BasudebGhosh's excellent melody has fascinated me.





The man is no longer with us today. But he is alive in the middle of melody. My audience will love the song."







On the other hand, the third song has been sung by Belal Khan.







The new song about mother has been with the words of Musa K Mahmud and has been composed by the artist himself, the music has been arranged by MA Rahman. The song was released on Monday on the artiste's own YouTube channel.





Belal Khan said, "Mother means love, mother means security, mother means existence, mother means shelter, mother means a book of love in the dark, endless treasure of affection, mother is the most beloved relative in the world, dedication. Hope every child will like this song."

