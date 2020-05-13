Coronavirus and the economy





Bangladesh has made great strides in reducing poverty over the last two decades. Poverty was halved from 52 per cent to 26.4 per cent in rural areas, although it still remains higher than urban poverty (18.9 per cent) and a total of 41 million people in Bangladesh still live below the poverty line. In late March 2020, my team observed a breakdown in national food production and distribution.





This was due to disruptions in both input supply and output marketing. As is true in many countries, the country is currently in lockdown and this has prevented agricultural producers and microenterprises from accessing markets to purchase inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, fingerlings and livestock feed, as well as to sell crops, livestock and aquaculture products.







Overall, the mounting concern that any human contact and exchange would spread the coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain Bangladesh has made steady progress in reducing poverty and improving the lives of its citizens. Unfortunately, if unaddressed, the disrupted agricultural supply chain could lead to a reduction in some of these hard-earned gains, including: farmers and rural microenterprise owners suffering reduced incomes; rural laborers' losing their jobs; reduced food availability in rural and urban markets; food and nutrition insecurity for poor people; and, ultimately, a nationwide food price crisis and the potential for large-scale social unrest. On April 7 under the leadership of World Health Organization (WHO). It is an annual event being held every year since 1950 to raise awareness on the health issues.







This year, the day is being observed amid the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic across the world. The world, including Bangladesh, is now struggling hard for containing the pandemic. The day's observance at this time would boost the anti-corona fight. Every human being has the right to health. But this basic need is not still fulfilled in our country. This is why, the need to observe a day to promote health awareness is important. The day's message is simple: giving people access to healthcare without the prospect of financial hardship. It has reasons too.







The WHO asserts, following countless studies, the countries which invest in universal healthcare will make a sound investment in their human capital; indeed, access to a very bottom line of care and financial protection will not only truly improve someone's health and life expectancy but also protects countries from epidemics, reduces poverty and the risk of hunger, creates jobs, drives economic growth and enhances gender equality.







Bangladesh, in its health index in the last several years, has achieved a number of successes such as reducing mortality rate among under-five children, and average life expectancy of people increased. At the same time, distance between people and health professionals has also been increased.





Compared to other SAARC countries, Bangladeshi patients have to spend more money from their own pocket for their treatment and the amount is increasing gradually. Many people have been deprived of getting basic health care services. Health related expenditure is increasing day by day.







Also many people are falling to poverty every year to meet the expenditure while many others are approaching towards death after failing to manage money for their treatment. According to an estimate of World Bank, about 64 lakh people in Bangladesh are getting poor to meet their medical expenses every year. Because, patients bear 77% of total treatment expenditure from their own pockets, while 23% is spent by the government.







We have to take steps for ensuring Universal Health Coverage (UHC). UHC means everyone can access quality health services without financial hardship. It is an inherently political goal rooted in the human right to health. All people aspire to receive quality, affordable health care. WHO's constitution affirms that the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is a fundamental human right.





The UHC aims to achieve better health and development outcomes, help prevent people from falling into poverty due to illness, and give people the opportunity to lead healthier, more productive lives. In recent years, the global UHC movement has gained momentum, with the World Health Assembly and the United Nations General Assembly calling on countries to "urgently and significantly scale up efforts to accelerate the transition towards universal access to affordable and quality health care services. To overcome the challenges in our health sector, a multi-sectoral holistic approach can be one of the important strategies.





We have to take steps for utilizing traditional medicines such as Ayurveda and Unani for the UHC. Because, it is cost-effective and can be easily available in our country. The traditional medicines can be utilized for containing the corona pandemic. We are now maintaining social distancing and quarantine as part of preventing the corona. But such measures were mentioned in Ayurveda about 2500 years ago to contain any pandemic. According to media reports, China achieved success in the fight against the corona by using different herbs. Even western scientists are now giving increasing attention to traditional medicines.







So, we in Bangladesh can now consider the matter in our national interest. Bangladesh's ready-made garment manufacturers are struggling to survive. Seven years after the Rana Plaza collapse, garment business owners wonder whether their new, gleaming factories will ever start their machines again. Margins were already dipping, and pressure on new compliance regulations already made it extremely difficult for all the manufacturers.







The labor safety discourse revolved around the suction piping arrangements, water supply, and fire protection in factories. Many global brands source their labor from Bangladesh, including Walmart, H&M, Gap, Target, and Marks & Spencer, just to name a few. Bangladesh is second only to China in terms of exporting ready-made goods. Manufacturers in Bangladesh have faced the shock of losing the ground beneath their feet. Apparel companies have stopped responding to manufacturers' requests for accepting their goods.







Many have invoked force majeure clauses to justify backing out of their contracts and canceling their orders for goods and raw materials. Exports of ready-made goods from Bangladesh factories in the month of March declined by 30.19 percent. In April, such exports decreased by 77.76 percent. Exports between March and May will experience a shortfall of $4.9 billion. In Bangladesh, ready-made garment exporters received cancellations worth $3.17 billion, reported by 1,140 factories, which will directly impact the lives of 2.2 million workers, not to mention their families.





Unable to submit export documents to the bank, paying workers' salaries (which amount to an average of $110 a month) has become an impossibility. We have reached out to most buyers and pleaded with them to stand by our sides. The lives and livelihood of our workers have taken a back seat in the discussion on responsible sourcing for brands. Sixty-five percent of Bangladeshi garment workers are 18-to-25-year-old women.





The lockdowns have forced many to go back to their villages. Some without homes have been forced to camp around the manufacture- ring zones. With some 158 small factories unable to pay their workers, it comes as no surprise that workers have begun to take to the streets in protest. Paying salaries to our workers continues to be our priority. Out of the loan package of about $589 million announced by the government of Bangladesh for all export sectors, the ready-made garment sector can claim around 84 percent of it.







But every month, Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector pays its workers $423 million in wages. Thus, if workers receive full pay, the loan will suffice for just one month. With little to no export earnings, canceled orders, and a loan for just one month's worth of salaries, we face a daunting challenge. Under pressure, some brands are speaking to certain favored vendors separately, reaching deals with them on a one-to-one basis. But many other vendors have been left out in the cold. This strategy is not only far from ethical but also will adversely impact supply chains in the long run. Managers of these brands need to realize that all the workers are equal, irrespective of the size of the factory they go to. April in Bangladesh is now known as the cruelest month for Bangladesh's manufacturers.





There must be a collective response from trade unions, nongovernmental organizations and academics to make brands aware of their primary responsibility to do what they can to fulfill their obligations to their workers. Otherwise, the cruel month of April risks turning into a devastating summer. The average income in the slums of Bangladeshi cities and among the rural poor has dropped by more than 80% since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to a survey report released.













A total of 63 per cent of such population, including day laborers, bhangari [plastic] workers, restaurant workers, maids, transport workers, agriculture laborers and construction workers, petty businessmen, shop assistants and rickshaw pullers became economically inactive during the time. The survey said that some 40% of the poor population and 35% of the vulnerable non-poor have already reduced their food consumption to cope with the situation amid the pandemic.The writer is a columnist.Email: [email protected]

