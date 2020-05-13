Standing by farmers in the corona crisis





NGOs are many in Bangladesh and their role in the development sector is countable in many aspects. They have some reputation in conducting relief works during disasters in the country. But the unprecedented crisis now launched by the coronavirus is different in many ways that demand new thinking, approach, boldness, long-term strategy and greater coordination.







People in Bangladesh have been suffering not only from coronavirus infection but also from other related causes like unemployment, lack of food in the house, uncertain future, lack of treatment for various health problems and so many others.







Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, winners of Nobel prize in economics, has written in their article (Coronavirus is a crisis for the developing world, but here's why it needn't be a catastrophe, The Guardian, 6 May 2020): 'In many places, the human toll of the lockdown is already becoming obvious. Children go without vaccinations and crops are not harvested. As construction projects stall and markets are shuttered, jobs and incomes evaporate. The effects of prolonged quarantine on developing nations could be as harmful as the virus itself.'







The government is trying to do its best to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection and help the poor and vulnerable to survive in the crisis period. But this is a gigantic task which demands support from everyone whoever is capable of providing that and joining hands by all. Support during this crisis can be of various types besides directly tackling with the corona attack.







A matter of great concern for all is to keep the agricultural production uninterrupted so that food shortage and starvation do not arise. The key to avoiding starvation will be in ensuring circulation of the food from the agricultural fields and maintaining income or cash for the poor and vulnerable. This will be a most crucial thing along with many others in order to face the challenges from the corona crisis. NGOs can work coordinately and along with the government in coping with this crucial task. A light of hope is seen in some of initiatives by CDIP (Centre for Development Innovation and Practices, an NGO) in some rural areas in the country.







This year there have been good harvests of melons and garlic in some villages of Gurudashpur in Natore. There has also been a good harvest of guavas at Bonpara in this district. Villages around Kashinathpur in Pabna have seen a good harvest of onions. Gourds have also grown in plenty in villages around Bera and Santhia in this district. But their dream of having a good income by selling these agricultural products seemed to have crushed under the heavy blow of corona-induced crisis. Neither wholesale buyers with cash money nor transport facilities could be available for carrying these products to different parts of the country where they were in demand.







Many marginal sized farmers in these places took SMAP loans from CDIP. Its staff at its Branch offices in those areas took the initiative of contacting some wholesale buyers and also truck drivers. They agreed to buy these products directly from the farmers by sending money through bKash. Now everyday 20 to 25 trucks of melons, 8 to 10 trucks of guavas, 2 to 3 trucks of onions and 2 to 3 trucks of gourds from villages in Gurudashpur, Bonpara, Kashinathpur and Bera are going to different corners of the country.







The corona crisis seemed to make impossible of selling these products at a fair price for the marginal farmers like Lovely, Laily, Badli, Masuda, Nurunnahar, Rina, Razia, Achhia, Khadija, Jahanara, Hasina, Bazlur, Akkas, Ilias, Insani, Khaleda, Khodeza and Monoara. Now thanks to an initiative by an NGO, they and other famers are having smile on their faces.







Such an initiative has given hope to many small farmers to get a fair price for their products and also of carrying the agricultural products to the areas where they are in demand. Creating a linkage between the farmers in villages and the sellers and consumers in rural, urban and suburban areas will play a good role in averting some crises that are feared for the coming days.







This initiative can be broadened for many other agricultural and other products across the country. Many actors including NGOs in the country can think of this and other ways in order to face the economic challenges launched by the corona crisis and thus may contribute to some extent in overcoming it in the coming days.





The writer is Executive Editor, Shikkhalok, a CDIP bulletin

on education.

