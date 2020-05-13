Indian security forces' action against militancy in J&K





Jammu and Kashmir is the integral part of India which has been proved in different phases in the last few decades. Militants and terrorists are being patronized by Pakistan especially since 1989 to create division amongst the people and destabilize the region. Recently one Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander has been killed in an encounter. Let us describe and analyze the situation.







In 1988, Muhammad Ahsan Dar, a Jamaat-e-Islami school teacher choose to cross the Line of Control to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Trained by Pakistani secret services (ISI), he returned to Jammu and Kashmir to establish a hard-line struggle against the Indian democratic system. He was joined by Mohammed Abdullah Bangroo, another Jamaat militant veteran, in the role of military advisor and in around April 1990, the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was established.





By 1990, the organization asserted a strength over thousands armed cadres, most of whom were trained by Pakistan across the border. Many were trained in Afghanistan, too by Taliban. This group is working mainly integration of Kashmir with Pakistan based on religious extremism.







The organization's first major strike is deemed to be the assassination of Maulvi Farooq, the then Mirwaiz of Kashmir and chairman of the All Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee, a coalition of disparate political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, on 21 May 1990. 21 people were killed in the clashes that ensued.





On 27 October 1990, the organization adopted a resolution supporting the merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.After a 1991 merger with Tahreek-e-Jihad-e-Islami (TJI), which was backed by Jaamat, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen gained intensified terrorist activities.







Its headquarters are located at Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and a liaison office is maintained at Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.





The group has been designated as a terrorist group by India, the European Union, and the United States. But surprisingly it remains a lawful organization in Pakistan.





It may be mentioned that Pakistan and its ISI are patronizing the terrorist organizations in the region. Osama bin Laden also got shelter in Pakistan. He was killed in Abbottabad, Pakistan, on May 2, 2011 by a United States military special operations unit ordered by United States President Barack Obama. It may be remembered that the War in Afghanistan, code named Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom's Sentinel, followed the United States invasion of Afghanistan of 7 October 2001 was started due to the extremist activities of Taliban patronized by Pakistan. The activities of Taliban are continuing. It is reported recently ISIS and Haqqani Network are being destroyed by Afghan Security Forces. It may be mentioned that there was an attack in Kabul Sikhs' Gurdwara and several persons were killed and it is also reported that the terrorists are backed by Taliban and ISI. It indicates Talibans are not sincere with the coalition forces and they don't believe in peace and democracy.







Now the longest surviving and wanted Hizbul Mujahideen "operational commander" Riyaz Naikoo was among three militants killed in the intensified operations of the security forces in south Kashmir recently.







Naikoo became the operational commander of the group in 2017 after Burhan's successor Zakir Musa cut ties with the outfit over ideological differences and joined al-Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.Musa was killed in a gunfight in 2019.





Hizb ul-Mujahideen is the largest of the three main militant groups in Kashmir. It is reported Naikoo had been continuously making audio and video clips and putting up on the social media to motivate youth to join militancy and went on recruiting new boys for terrorism. He was a mastermind behind the revival of the Hizb outfit in J&K. His videos and audio carried pro-Pakistan and separatist propaganda.





The police spoke person of Jammu and Kashmir said that it is a big success for security forces in Kashmir, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed along with an aide in a five-hour gunbattle in Pulwama district by a combined forces of police, Rifles and armed forces.







In another operation in the same sub-district, two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight at Shaar-Shaali.The police spoke person also said that as forces zeroed in on a suspected area, militants holed up there opened fire on the forces, triggering an encounter.







A 2017 Intelligence Bureau report described Naikoo as "one of the most wanted Hizbul commanders", someone who was adept at using technology and covering his tracks and playing the role of facilitator and motivator.







Elimination of top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Riyaz Naikoo in a joint operation is a big success for J&K Police and Security Forces.







Naikoo funded terror by looting money from orchard owners and illicit cultivation of opium in south Kashmir.







Hizbul Mujahideen has also been found to be involved in narco trade in Jammu as well. He had taken over command of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen group, succeeding Burhan Wani who was killed by security forces in 2016.







The region has seen an armed insurgency since 1989 as told earlier, which has flared following Wani's killing.At least 76 militants including Naikoo have been killed since January this year.







In August 2019, the Indian government stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status and split it into two federally-run territories for peace, tranquility and to strengthen the process of democracy.







We know that Pakistan is involved of training and arming militants and helping them slip across the frontier that accelerate extremism in Kashmir and militant groups fighting in Kashmir have operated openly in Pakistani territory and Pakistan cannot deny it.







Meanwhile, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, tweeted, "Riyaz Naikoo's destiny was decided the moment he picked up the gun and adopted the path of violence and terror. His death must not be used as an excuse by some to put more people in harm's way by provoking violence and protests."







It is known to all that China is now the main patronizer of Pakistan but it has tied itself to a country namely China that is responsible for the incarceration in concentration camps of one million Muslims solely on the basis of their religion Islam. On the other hand, China is supporting Pakistan's policy regarding terrorism, militancy and extremism based on religion. Because it's main interest is China-Pakistan Economic Corridor [CPEC] a major road for transmission into Pakistan and, more broadly, South Asia and other countries.







US Congress imposed sanctions on Pakistan for legitimate reasons on several occasions but Pakistan's support for terrorist groups remains inexcusable, and all countries should be outraged at Pakistan's removal from their lists of almost four thousand terrorists in recent years, including Zakiur-Rehman Lakhvi, one of the masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and Ahmed Omar Sheikh, Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl's murderer.







By this time, European Union Parliament member visited the valley and expressed opinion that World should stand for India to fight against terrorism. USA, Bangladesh and other countries' diplomats also visited the valley and expressed the solidarity for peace and tranquility. We hope that peace, democracy and development not only will help Jammu and Kashmir but also the region and the world.





