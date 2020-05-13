Trump 'not interested' in reopening US-China trade deal

US President Donald Trump addresses a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak press briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US, May 11, 2020. -Reuters



US President Donald Trump said on Monday he opposed renegotiating the US-China "Phase 1" trade deal after a Chinese state-run newspaper reported some government advisers in Beijing were urging fresh talks and possibly invalidating the agreement.







Trump, who himself has considered abandoning the pact signed in January, told a White House press briefing he wanted to see if Beijing lived up to the deal to massively increase purchases of US goods. "No, not at all. Not even a little bit," Trump said when asked if he would entertain the idea of reworking Phase 1. "I'm not interested. We signed a deal. I had heard that too, they'd like to reopen the trade talk, to make it a better deal for them."





"Let's see if they live up to the deal that they signed," he added.







The Global Times tabloid reported on Monday that unidentified advisers close to the talks have suggested that Chinese officials revive the possibility of invalidating the trade pact and negotiate a new one to tilt the scales more to the Chinese side.







The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party. While not an official party mouthpiece, the Global Times' views are believed at times to reflect those of its leaders.

Leave Your Comments