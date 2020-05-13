Seek repentance in Ramadan



Repentance (Tawba) is nice to Allah. Almighty Allah wants His salves to come back to Him by seeking repentance. The importance of repentance is increased in Ramadan.







It is found in Ramadan, a fasting in Ramadan is the greatest way to get rid of sins. If one maintains by fasting order of Shariah, one's fasting will be deemed as the repentance. The Messenger of Allah (S) delivers, 'Whoever fasts with Iman (belief) and for the sake of the day resurrection, Allah will forgive his previous sins.' In another Hadit, Prophet (S) addresses, there are four duties in Ramadan. Two will be performed by the salves for the satisfaction of Allah. And the other two for his personal welfare. First two tasks are, declaring 'La Ilaha Illallah'. That means reciting 'La Ilaha Illallah' more and more. Seeking repentance to Allah. Seeking forgiveness for the sins. And the remaining two tasks are, praying for the paradise and seeking relief from hell.





A believer slave always seeks repentance for his mistake. If any mistake has been done, one should be ashamed and seek repentance. But as Allah becomes more graceful to His slaves in Ramadan, we should seek more repentance and more forgiveness to Allah. But reciting Tawba in the mouth is not called actual repentance. Tawba is called seeking forgiveness with shameful heart and making a commitment not to do this again. Seeking shelter and help to Almighty Allah.





It is not possible to find a man who does not commit any sin. Committing sin is the feature of a human person. But remaining in sins is not the task of believers. Man commits so much sin, one day he has to come to the right path. He has to take the right way of life. There is no alternative of Ramadan to make most desired sin-free life. Because it is easier to get rid of the sins in the Holy Ramadan than in other months of the year. When slaves seek repentance for previous sins in Ramadan, he is forgiven. Without sincere pray, generally, Almighty Allah does not forgive anyone. For this, it is needed to seek more repentance and surrender fully to the Almighty Creator.





There are three conditions to accept the repentance- discard wrongs, feel ashamed of sins and make a commitment not to do the same sins again. But if the right of a slave is ruined, this matter has to be solved first, and then three conditions have to be maintained. After providing the right or seeking forgiveness to him, these three conditions have to be fulfilled. Without providing the slave with his right, if repentance is sought to Allah, that will not be granted.





For this, everybody has to make a commitment to make him neat and clean and get rid of the sins. Importance has to be given to repentance and Istregfar. If there is any harm to people, there is an attack on life, property or honor, we should seek forgiveness to him. If there is any wrong deed, that has to be discarded. If any property is captured illegally, that has to be returned. Hence, if ashamed is created in heart, Allah will forgive the previous sins. If any past commitment is broken, repentance has to be sought again. Allah will accept repentance after breaking previous repentance. Almighty Allah does not feel disturbed for repeated sins and repentance. Allah wants His slaves will come back to His court after disobedience.





