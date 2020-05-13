Shibli Rubayat to be new BSEC Chairman



Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam is going to be appointed for the post of Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC). He is currently a professor of Departm-ent of Banking and Insurance of Dhaka University and Chairman of Sadharon Beema Corporation. Relevant sources have informed that Finance Ministry will issue necessary orders regarding this appointment soon.





Moreover, three new commissioners are going to be appointed in BSEC. The three proposed commissioners are Professor Dr. Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, Department of Finance, Dhaka University, former Additional Secretary Ajit Kumar Paul FCA and cost and management accountant Delwar Hossain.





It may be added that the present BSEC Chairman Professor Dr. M. Khairul Hossain's tenure ends on 14 May. The terms of BSEC commissioners Professor Helal Uddin Nizami and Professor Dr. Swapan Kumar Bala ended on 2 May and 18 April respectively. Another commissioner post has been vacant for a long time.





