Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 292,816





The global death tally from coronavirus pandemic reached 292,816 as of Wednesday morning.





Since the first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has so far infected 4,340,058 people globally, according to Worldometer.





Meanwhile, among the currently 2,445,087 infected patients, 2,398,745 are in mild condition, which is 98 percent.





On the other hand, 46,342 infected of the currently infected patients are in serious condition, and their percentage is only two, the Worldometer shows.





So far, 1,602,155 people have recovered from COVID-19.





The US is the hardest-hit with the highest number of infections and deaths -- more than 1,408,636 and 83,425 respectively.





While UK has the second-highest death toll with 32,692, Spain has the second-highest cases -- 269,520.





Besides, the death toll in Italy hits 30,911.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





The coronavirus of COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh has so far reported 250 deaths and 16,660 coronavirus cases till Tuesday.





The country on Tuesday reported 969 of confirmed new coronavirus cases.

