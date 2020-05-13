Coronavirus Fear: Manikganj markets shut down after reopening









Three days after reopening, the local administration closed down all the shopping malls and business establishments in Manikganj from Wednesday as part of fight against coronavirus transmission.





Deputy Commissioner of the district SM Ferdous came up with a public notice in this regard on Tuesday.





Earlier, shopkeepers had reopened their shopping malls and markets on May 10 after a month-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





After the reopening, the administration noticed that people started flocking the shopping malls and business establishments without maintaining social distancing rules raising the risk of further spread of coronavirus.





Reviewing the situation, the local administration decided to close all the shopping mall in the town.













According to the notice, the decision to reopen the open shops, business establishments and shopping malls had been taken ahead of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr for the convenience people as the government has allowed businesspeople to keep shops and shopping malls open on a limited scale subject to maintain medical advice.





But, in the last three days, the authorities concerned found shoppers and shopkeepers largely reluctant about maintaining social distancing rules in defiance of the government instruction.





Under the circumstances, the local administration has decided to close all the shops, shopping malls, markets and business establishments from Wednesday, considering the safety of people.





The government has recently allowed businesspeople to keep shops and shopping malls open for six hours from 10am to 4pm every day from May 10, subject to maintaining health guidelines during the general holidays.





Amid the surging new coronavirus cases, the government extended general holidays until May 16. The government also decided to keep shut all the educational institutions in Bangladesh until May 30.

Leave Your Comments