Published:  01:39 PM, 13 May 2020

Passengers still can travel with purchased Biman tickets

The passengers, who bought air tickets of Biman Bangladesh Airlines but could not travel due to the suspension of flight operation amid coronavirus situation, now can travel with the same tickets until March 14, 2021.

“The passengers can avail themselves of the opportunity without any charge,” Biman's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khandaker told UNB on Wednesday.

She also said the passengers can get the money refunded if they do not travel with the already purchased tickets.


