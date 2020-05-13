158 Bangladeshis to arrive from Malaysia Wednesday









Altogether 158 Bangladesh citizens, including the body of a deceased, are scheduled to return from Malaysia on Wednesday.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, with the support of GD Assist, are arranging evacuation of the Bangladeshis who got stranded there amid suspension of international flights.





A chartered flight of a passenger carrier has been hired for bringing them back. It is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 11:30am on Wednesday, said a handout of GD Assist.





It also revealed that there is a dead body coming along with the 157 Bangladeshis in the flight.





The Bangladeshis who are currently stranded in Malaysia contacted the High Commission of Bangladesh over time for making arrangements to send them back home. GD Assist, being the largest healthcare management company in Bangladesh, started to work towards bringing them back once commissioned by the High Commission of Bangladesh in Malaysia to do so.





GD Assist coordinated their efforts to get the necessary permission of different relevant authorities for making it happen.





Managing Director of GD Assist Syed Moinuddin Ahmed said the firm is proud to have been able to continue their efforts of bringing the stranded countrymen home and is especially thankful to the High Commission of Bangladesh in Malaysia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) for their prompt support and assistance in making the evacuation happen as early as possible.





Also read: Coronavirus: Over 3,000 Bangladeshis return from India





“After getting necessary approval from authorities concerned, GD Assist further arranged for all the passengers to have COVID-19 screening tests at two renowned hospitals in Kuala Lumpur,” he added.





GD Assist, a venture of Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd, is the largest healthcare management company of Bangladesh working in medical tourism for Bangladeshis.

Leave Your Comments