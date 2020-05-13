Coronavirus: Dead Sylhet prisoner tests positive









Coronavirus test result of a prisoner at Sylhet Central Jail, who died on Sunday, came out positive on Monday.





Ahmed Hossain, 55, of Ghorai village in Kanaighat upazila, was in prison in a murder case since May 5. He was undergoing treatment at Sylhet Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital at the time of his death, said Senior Jail Super Md Abdul Jalil.





Sources said Ahmed was admitted to Osmani Medical College Hospital on May 8 and was later shifted to Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital where he died on May 10.





His sample was sent for coronavirus test on May 9. The positive report came on Monday, said Dr Md Anisur Rahman, assistant director of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Sylhet office.





Sylhet Central Jail authorities said they are trying to identify others who came in contact with Ahmed.





Prison authorities said the ward, where Ahmed was kept, was put under lockdown after the confirmation of his infection.





So far, 297 people tested positive for coronavirus in the district and this is the first time a prisoner was confirmed with the virus.





Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 969 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths. So far, the country has confirmed 16,660 cases and 250 deaths.

Leave Your Comments