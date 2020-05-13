Coronavirus: 23 policemen recover









Another 23 policemen left Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital (CPH) on Tuesday after recovering from coronavirus.





So far, 298 policemen left CPH after recovery.





“Thanks to improved treatment, intensive care and round-the-clock supervision of higher authorities, policemen infected by coronavirus are gradually recovering,” said Assistant Inspector General (AIG-Media) of Police Headquarters Md Sohel Rana.





According to medical protocol of the IEDCR, the policemen were tested for COVID-19 twice in a row. They were released after their results came negative on both occasions, Rana said.





Authorities at the CPH bid them farewell with flowers.





Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed instructed all concerned to ensure maximum treatment for the COVID-19 infected police members. 'Special team' has been formed at all police units under the direction of the IGP to look after the sick policemen.





