Published:  01:47 PM, 13 May 2020

Nurse gets infected with coronavirus in Rangamati

Another nurse at Rangamati Sadar Hospital has been tested positive for coronavirus in the district.

“Samples of the nurse were sent for lab test on May 9 and the report that came on Tuesday is positive,” said Dr Mostafa Kamal at Sadar Hospital on Tuesday night.

The nurse has been in home quarantine since May 9 and she is doing well, Mostafa Kamal said.

Five people have so far been found infected with the virus in the district, said Civil Surgeon Dr Bipash Khisa.

Earlier, a senior nurse at the Sadar Hospital was found infected with the virus.

Bangladesh has so far reported 250 deaths and 16,660 coronavirus cases till Tuesday.


