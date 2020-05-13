AL stands by destitute, continues support amid COVID-19 situation









The ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies have been standing beside destitute people, carrying out relief distribution activities across the country since the very beginning of the outbreak of global pandemic coronavirus in the country.





AL leaders and activists have been reaching people’s doorsteps with food items and different kinds of assistance including masks, hand sanitizers as well as soaps, drawing a huge acclamation from the people of all strata.





According to a party webpost, its leaders and activists reach food items to the doorsteps of the people, who have been jobless due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and returnees from abroad along with others aid to mitigate their sufferings caused by COVID-19 and spray disinfectant to stem the lethal virus.





In Dhaka, on behalf of the party, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal distributed food aid to jobless families in city’s Farmgate area while State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid reached relief assistance to 80,000 people in Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka district in three phases with the help of local AL leaders and activists and he is still providing food to about 50,000 families daily.





AL leaders including local Chhatra League and Jubo League also reached Nasrul Hamid’s grants and assistance to 4,000 families in Konda union of Keraniganj upazila amid coronavirus crisis.





State Minister for Industries and Dhaka-15 constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Kamal Ahmed Mojumder lent relief aid to about 5,500 people in city’s Mirpur area in several phases.





Dhaka-9 constituency lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury distributed relief among the distressed and poor people on Titas Road in Madartek area under Sabujbagh thana through a team comprising former Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders.





Newly elected mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam provided food assistance to 500 families.





In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and at the initiative of the DNCC mayor, food aid has been secretly delivered to 40,000 people’s doorsteps when they badly needed it.





Besides, DNCC authority has introduced a hotline aiming to provide food assistance to the jobless people.





Dhaka South unit of AL distributed relief among 500 people including day-laborers and helpless poor families at Lalbagh in the capital.





Local MP of Dhaka-2 Qamrul Islam dispensed relief to about 3,500 jobless people in his constituency during the coronavirus pandemic.





AL relief and social welfare sub-committee continues its efforts to distribute relief amid COVID-19 crisis. As part of it, the AL sub-committee distributed food items among the doctors, nurses, imams, various professional organizations, worshippers, poor and helpless people.





Dhaka South Jubo League has taken initiative to provide food aid to 8,000 people in different areas of south city corporation in the capital.





The central leaders of Awami Jubo League are delivering food items by making a list of distressed people including laborers and daily wage-earners in city’s South Manipur area.





Besides, local AL leaders distributed food aid to 1,500 families in Shuvadda union of Keraniganj Upazila.





The general secretary of Dhaka South unit of Jubo League provided food aid to 5,000 needy families so far.





Leaders of Dhaka South unit of AL reached food stuff including rice, oil, potatoes and pulses to jobless people’s doorsteps in different areas of Wari in the city.





With the help of local thana AL leaders and workers, essential food items were also distributed in city’s Kakrail, Baily Road, Eskaton, west Malibagh, Paltan, Shantinagar, Kafrul and Mohammadpur areas.





Tejgaon Shilpanchal Thana Chattra league delivered food items to around 700/800 helpless and destitute people under the auspices of home minister Asaduzzaman.





Food items were distributed among 6,000 people at Bow Bazar under Shewra Para in the city at the initiative of Kafrul Thana AL general secretary.





The former general secretary of Motijheel Thana Chattra league distributed food aid to 600 families in Kalabagan, Jhikatala, Bangla Motar, Mogbazar, Banasree, Kamlapur, Shahjahanpur, Sepahibagh, Bhuiyapara, Bashabo, Mugdapara, Maniknagar and Goran areas in the capital.





Narayanganj:





Narayanganj-4 constituency MP gave a grant of around Taka 1 crore for the jobless people of his areas.





Food assistance is being distributed to 9,000 families in Fatullah in Narayanganj Sadar Upazila. In Rupganj upazila, local AL leaders distributed food items among 12,200 poor and jobless families.





Sonargaon Upazila Chhatra League distributed food items among 200 helpless poor families in Kachpur.





Rest of the country out of Dhaka and Narayanganj:





Outside Dhaka, Chattogram-1 MP and AL presidium member Engineer Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain provided food assistance to 12,000 jobless and helpless families in Mirsharai upazila.





Under the direction of Information Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, relief items (both government and personal) are being distributed among 50,000 families at Rangunia upazila.





Besides, the leaders and workers of Chhatra League and Krishak League helped farmers cut their paddy under the instruction of Information Minister during the coronavirus situation.





Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Ministry of Railway ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, MP, distributed 20,000 masks.





He also distributed food to 30,000 families and 112 village policemen in 14 unions and 1 municipality of Raozan upazila.





At the initiative of Chattogram-3 (Sandwip) MP Mahfuzur Rahman Mita, relief was distributed to 12,000 families.





He also delivered relief items to 4132 more people’s doorsteps.





Government relief materials are being distributed among listed poor and distressed families of 41 wards under Chattogram City Corporation. Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury distributed relief among jobless families in different areas including GEC, Agrabad and Jamal Khan of the Chattogram city and he also introduced ‘Emergency Service Number 01318326016’ to help hesitant people to want aid.





In different parts of Bayezid Bostami area of the city, the AL leaders and workers delivered relief to the distressed people of the area on behalf of AL central committee office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua.





He delivered relief materials to 3100 jobless and helpless people in Satkania and Lohagara.





Central AL deputy publicity secretary Aminul Islam Amin delivered Iftar items to 4,000 families in Satkania.





Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader distributed food and iftar items to 2,200 families in Noakhali’s Kompaniganj while identical relief was distributed to 4,000 poor families of Kabirhat upazila.





Under the initiative of Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, boots, rubber gloves, clothes, masks and goggles have been distributed among 180 cleaning workers in Chandpur municipal area to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





Food aids were distributed among 2,000 poor families by the Education Minister.





Food assistance has been provided to 1,400 jobless families in Chandpur-2 constituency.





In Cumilla-10 constituency, food aid was provided to 10,000 families at Sadar Dakshin, Lalmai and Nangalkot upazilas from the personal fund of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.





Kushtia-3 MP and AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif distributed food items among 1,000 families in Kushtia. Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Md Fazle Rabbi Miah provided food items to 8,500 helpless poor families and ‘baby food’ to 6,000 children at 17 unions of Saghata-Fulchhari upazilas of Gaibandha district at his personal initiative.





State Minister for Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel distributed food items to 50,000 families in Gazipur Sadar Upazila.





Gopalganj-2 MP Sheikh Selim distributed food items to 13,500 jobless families.





He also provided food aid to about 19,000 helpless and poor families in different wards of the municipal area while his son provided assistance to another 6,000 people.





State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hassan delivered relief aid to 40,000 jobless people in Jamalpur’s Sarishabari upazila.





Awami League Advisory Council member Amir Hossain Amu distributed iftar items to 2,000 families in Jhalokati.





Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque handed over food items to about 3,000 families at Madhupur and Dhanbari Upazilas in Tangail district while food aid was distributed to more 25,000 families in collaboration with the local administration.





State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury provided food assistance to 20,000 jobless families in Dinajpur.





Besides, relief distribution is underway in Naogaon, Narsingdi, Narail, Natore, Nilphamari, Netrokona, Pabna, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Faridpur, Feni, Bogura and other districts with the cordial help of AL and its associated bodies in the wake of coronavirus situation.





