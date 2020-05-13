Met office predicts rain, thundershowers in parts of country













Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted rain or thundershowers with lighting flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind at some places of the country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.





“Rain or thundershowers with lighting flashes and temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the region of Cumilla,” said a met office bulletin issued this morning here.





“Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country,” the bulletin added.





It also said that mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna and Barishal divisions and the regions of Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Kishoregonj, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Pabna, Feni and Noakhali and it may continue at some places.





Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature yesterday was recorded 37.0 degrees Celsius at Ishurdi and Jashore in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions respectively and today’s minimum temperature was 21.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.





The sun sets at 6:33 pm today and rises at 5:16 am tomorrow in Dhaka.

