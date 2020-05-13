RMG workers stage demo in Savar





Workers of a garment factory staged demonstrations in Ashulia on Wednesday demanding reopening of their closed factory and payment of their salaries and dues.

According to some workers of ‘Adiat Apparels’ garment factory, the factory authorities hanged a notice on March 31 declaring it closed until May 31 and half salary of the month of March was paid on March 24, 25.

The workers also alleged that the factory authorities threatened them as they staged demonstrations several times for their dues.

However, factory managing director Tamim Ahmed could not be reached over phone.

Sheikh Rezaul Haque Dipu, officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station, said the situation is normal now.

Leave Your Comments