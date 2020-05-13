e-commerce has a billion-dollar market: Tipu Munshi





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday called upon all involved in e-commerce to maintain their service quality for creating its good image as it has a billion-dollar market.





“It [e-commerce] has a great prospect to flourish more in the future, not only during the COVID-19 period, but also after that. So, all those involve in e-commerce have to work honestly and maintain quality to create a good image,” the minister said while speaking at an online press conference.





E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) and Commerce Ministry jointly arranged the programme.





Tipu Munshi said, “There’s a billion-dollar market for e-commerce businessmen. So, I request journalists to write positive news on e-commerce. If so, it’ll prosper well in the future.”





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set a goal to build ‘Digital Bangladesh’ and e-commerce part of it, Tipu Munshi said.





“You (e-commerce businessmen) can use those who’ve become jobless to deliver your products. We need assistance from all to build ‘Digital Bangladesh,” the minister added.





“The ICT ministry is extending support in various ways to develop e-commerce. We’ll get good results in the future if we all work together,” he said.





Commerce Secretary Md Jafar Uddin said their ministry took various initiatives to speed up e-commerce activities. “We’re ready to develop the sector resolving any problem in the sector,” he added.





Sheikh Fazle Fahim, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), said there is an opportunity to generate a big new job market in the future from the sector.





Shomi Kaiser, president of the association, said, “There’s an opportunity to generate jobs for 5 lakh people in e-commerce businesses in the future. So, proper support from the government side is needed to flourish the sector. We demand tax waiver for the sector in the upcoming budget.”

