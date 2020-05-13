Treat corona patients as family members: Health Minister





Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday urged the newly-appointed physicians to treat coronavirus-infected patients as their family members.





"You’ve been appointed because of Covid-19. In that sense, Covid-19 has opened your doors to luck. So, don’t hesitate to provide treatment to coronavirus patients. Treat the infected persons as your family members," said the minister.





Zahid Maleque came up with the call at the orientation programme of the newly-appointed physicians from 39th BCS at the auditorium of BCPS Bhaban, Mohakhali.





Only 40 doctors among 2000 joined the programme due to coronavirus situation.





The minister also described the appointment process within 10 days as a rare case.





“We’re in the process of recruiting more technologists soon. These recruitments will undoubtedly increase the quality of healthcare in the country."





The minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for approving the appointment of such a large number of doctors so quickly during this crisis.

