Hindu idol vandalized at Rangamati temple





An idol of Hindu goddesses was vandalized by some miscreants at a temple in Rangamati district town on Tuesday night.





The incident took place at Sri Sri Mogdeswari temple and it came to light on Wednesday morning, when a member of the temple committee went there to clean it, said Kabir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.





He said the gold ornaments put on the idol and the donation box of the temple were looted.





On information, police visited the spot.





Police suspected that miscreants entered the temple some time at night and looted valuables after vandalising the idol.





Condemning the incident, President of Rangamati Puja Udjapon Parishad Badal Kanti Dey demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in the incident.





Local people also staged demonstration in front of the temple protesting the incident.

