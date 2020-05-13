GSK donates N-95 masks, FFP2 masks and gloves to fight coronavirus





GSK Bangladesh Limited recently donated 20,000 pieces of N-95 masks, 10,000 pieces of FFP2 masks, and 16,000 pairs of gloves to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for use by front-line healthcare professionals in their fight against COVID 19.





N-95 masks and the other PPEs are critical for the safety of the frontline HealthCare Workers who are relentlessly working during the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and are in first hand danger of exposure to the deadly virus, according to a press release.





Speaking on the occasion, Health Secretary of Health Service Division of Ministry of Health Md. Asadul Islam said that these PPEs will contribute significantly to the protection of health care workers who are fighting in the frontline against the disease and serving the people of the country.





Habibur Rahman Khan, Additional Secretary, Health Service Division and GSK senior officials were also present on the occasion.





GSK Bangladesh Managing Director Prashant Pandey said GSK Bangladesh is committed to playing its part in the fight against Covid-19 and is honoured to be supporting the government through this initiative.





Earlier, GSK Bangladesh had also extended their support by donating PPEs and other essentials among law enforcers and healthcare professionals in Gazipur.

