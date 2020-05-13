GSK donates N95 masks and other PPEs for healthcare professionals









GSK Bangladesh Limited recently donated 20,000 pcs of N-95 masks, 10,000 pcs of FFP2 masks, and 16,000 pairs of gloves to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) for use by front-line healthcare professionals in their fight against COVID 19. N-95 masks and the other PPEs are critical for the safety of the frontline HealthCare Workers who are relentlessly working during the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and are in first hand danger of exposure to the deadly virus. To protect these real-life heroes, it is critical to maintain the supply of their PPEs regularly.



Speaking on the occasion, Md. Asadul Islam, Health Secretary of Health Service Division of MOHFW expressed his heartfelt thanks to GSK for their contribution and said that these PPEs will contribute significantly to the protection of HealthCare Workers, who are fighting in the frontline against the disease and serving the people of the country.



The Chairperson of The National Technical Advisory Committee (COVID-19) Professor Dr. Mohammod Shahidullah said, “The people of Bangladesh will remain grateful to GSK for this noble gesture by reaching out to support at the right time when it was needed most.”



Habibur Rahman Khan, Additional Secretary, Health Service Division and GSK senior officials were also present on the occasion.



Sharing his perspective on this initiative, Prashant Pandey, Managing Director GSK Bangladesh said “GSK Bangladesh is committed to playing its part in the fight against Covid-19 and is honoured to be supporting the government through this initiative. We firmly believe that we are all in it together and will win by standing together”



The world has become vulnerable due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Bangladesh is no exception. Millions of people in the country are compelled to stay at home while thousands of healthcare professionals are working relentlessly to ensure people’s safety, continuously guided by Bangladesh government.



Earlier, GSK Bangladesh had also extended their support by donating PPEs and other essentials among law enforcers and healthcare professionals in Gazipur.





Leave Your Comments