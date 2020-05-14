Malaysian PM delays confidence vote

A motion seeking a vote of no confidence in Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's leadership was approved last week. -Reuters



Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will not face a confidence vote on May 18 as earlier scheduled, the Speaker of Parliament said on Wednesday after the government cited the battle against the coronavirus as a priority.





Last week, the Speaker approved a motion seeking a vote of no confidence in Tan Sri Muhyiddin's leadership brought by 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, who had resigned as prime minister in February as his ruling coalition fell apart because of political wrangling. But Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said in a statement that Mr Muhyiddin later informed him that the government had decided to list only one order of parliamentary business for the day, the opening address by the King, "as the Covid-19 pandemic has not been fully cleared". The next meeting of Parliament has been set for July 13 to Aug 27, but no date has been given for the confidence vote.





People close to the ruling coalition say they have a majority among the 222 elected Members of Parliament. An aide to Tun Dr Mahathir said he would not immediately comment on the development. The office of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he would address the matter during a Facebook Live session on Thursday. Mr Muhyiddin, a former colleague of both Dr Mahathir and Datuk Seri Anwar, was unexpectedly sworn in on March 1 as the head of a government formed with the support of a corruption-ridden party that was defeated by a multi-ethnic coalition in the last general election in 2018.





Malaysia has so far reported 6,779 coronavirus patients, with 111 dead. Malaysia allowed almost all sectors to reopen starting May 4 in a bid to revive the economy following the two months-long lockdown that was previously set to end May 12. The move was met with some backlash as states delayed easing their restrictions due to lack of preparation while companies struggled to get all their workers tested before resuming work. While the spread of the new coronavirus infections has slowed overall, the country saw a spike in early May due to imported cases. There were 105 and 122 confirmed cases on May 2 and 3 respectively, many of whom are people who had returned from overseas.





Malaysia added just 54 new cases on Saturday to bring the total to 6,589.





---Reuters, Kuala Lumpur





